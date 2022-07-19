LARAMIE – A California woman accused of being involved in the murder and mutilation of a Laramie man gave police conflicting accounts of the killing.

An affidavit of probable cause for the arrest of Erin B. Wade, 25, also details a string of text messages Wade traded with her boyfriend, who’s been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Albany County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Greg Johnson is the managing editor of the Laramie Boomerang newspaper and website, a sister publication to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

