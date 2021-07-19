CHEYENNE – Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick announced Sunday via Facebook that he will not run for re-election after nearly 20 years on the job.
"Lately, I've been asked numerous times if I'm going to 'run' (for re-election) again. It is with a touch of sadness and more than a little excitement that I'm announcing I'm going to retire at the end of this term as Laramie County sheriff," Glick's post read.
The end of July will mark 40 years with the sheriff's department, he wrote.
Shortly afterward, sheriff's department Capt. Don Hollingshead announced his candidacy for the November 2022 election.
"I have a deep love of this county, as I was born and raised here," Hollingshead's post read. "Using all that I have learned over the years, holding leadership positions in both the Patrol and Detention divisions, I am the only candidate who has the overall knowledge and experience to successfully lead the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department as we look toward the future."
On Monday, Hollingshead clarified in a follow-up post that he planned to run as a Republican.
"I have been a voting Republican all of my adult life, and believe in its core tenants," he wrote. "I believe in limited government, family values, the U.S. Constitution and Second Amendment rights, just to name a few of my core values. Although I am a lifelong Republican, I welcome support from people of all parties that want positive leadership and effective change for their community."
Hollingshead has worked at the department 26 years, most recently serving as detention captain for the Laramie County jail.