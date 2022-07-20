Laramie County sheriff candidate Don Hollingshead, a Republican, poses for a photo at a forum hosted by the Laramie County Republican Party on June 20 at Lions Park in Cheyenne. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick speaks during a community child abuse prevention and awareness event April 15, 2021, inside the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne. In 2021, the Wyoming Department of Family Services received more than 5,000 reports of abuse or neglect statewide, with more than 1,100 of those reports coming from Laramie County. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Sheriff Danny Glick has formally endorsed Don Hollingshead to replace him as Laramie County sheriff.
Hollingshead, a 27-year veteran of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, has served as the county jail’s detention captain since 2019. The Republican announced his candidacy on Facebook last July, shortly after Glick announced – also on Facebook – that he would not run for re-election after close to 20 years on the job.
In a Tuesday news release, Glick wrote that one of the questions he'd been asked "a lot" since deciding to retire is who to vote for for sheriff in the upcoming election.
The question is "easily answered," he said: it's Hollingshead.
"Don is uniquely qualified to be your next sheriff. He is currently working in law enforcement and his entire 27 year career has been with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office," Glick said. "He’s the only person in modern history that has worked the 'line level' and administration in both detention and patrol.
"It is no secret that the sheriff’s office is short staffed, especially in the detention side right now. Don has put on a uniform and working shifts to help fill in where needed," Glick continued. "This is the type of dedication needed from your next sheriff."
While not naming anyone directly, Glick appeared to refer to criticisms of Hollingshead made by other sheriff candidates.
"I’d like you to consider the following statement from an unknown author when making your decision for the next sheriff. 'When you are reduced to tearing others down to build yourself up, it is a direct indicator of something lacking and void within you. In the effort to unmask others you actually unveil who you really are or aren’t,'" Glick wrote. "Prophetic isn’t it!!"