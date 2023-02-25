Cheyenne contractors help restore home's sewer service

CHEYENNE — Nearly a dozen Cheyenne contractors helped a local family who had gone without plumbing since last fall — fixing an issue that started by no fault of their own — completely for free.

Pamela Webb and her family live in a 1930 home on House Avenue near downtown Cheyenne. Last fall, because of work happening at a neighbor’s house, Webb was left without access to a sewer drain from inside her own home. This meant that she could not do dishes, take a shower or even flush her toilet. Since November, she has visited the Cheyenne Aquatic Center for showers and a nearby service station for the bathroom.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

