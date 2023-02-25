...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may create visibility
reductions less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
1 of 4
A complicated sewer situation left Pamela Webb’s home near downtown Cheyenne without plumbing for months.
CHEYENNE — Nearly a dozen Cheyenne contractors helped a local family who had gone without plumbing since last fall — fixing an issue that started by no fault of their own — completely for free.
Pamela Webb and her family live in a 1930 home on House Avenue near downtown Cheyenne. Last fall, because of work happening at a neighbor’s house, Webb was left without access to a sewer drain from inside her own home. This meant that she could not do dishes, take a shower or even flush her toilet. Since November, she has visited the Cheyenne Aquatic Center for showers and a nearby service station for the bathroom.
Webb’s older home shared a sewer line with a neighbor. Before modern regulations were in place, builders were able to locate multiple homes on one site, tying sewer lines into nearby pipes without a connection to the main line.
“We had access to water, but our sewer line was blocked. Nothing could go down,” Webb explained.
When Webb’s neighbor hired Marv’s Plumbing and Heating last fall to work on their own sewer lines, Webb had no idea it would impact her home. Around mid-October, her sewer drains slowed. She thought the issue would be resolved pretty simply.
“I thought at first that we just needed to have it snaked,” she said. Soon, the drains simply stopped working altogether.
A plumber came out Nov. 14, and the “blade came back shiny,” meaning it had hit something other than a tree root.
“That means they’re hitting something that is impeding them from getting through,” Webb said.
After several weeks, she realized her sewer line had been connected to her neighbor’s and that the work done at that home had impacted Webb’s. Plumbers put a camera down her line, but it, too, came to a forced stop. The contractors located the camera in the neighboring yard, 84 feet down.
“That told us we were tied in,” Webb said.
She reached out to Marv’s and was given a “deeply discounted” rate of over $17,000 to fix the problem. The situation was so complicated that after months without sewer access, Webb took her issue to the city’s Contractor Licensing Board. The licensing board sets qualification and examination standards for licensing of building contractors. Marv’s Plumbing and Heating did not respond to a request for comment from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
It was through the licensing board that Webb found nearly a dozen other contractors who were able to help immediately, and free of charge.
Redco Construction qualified supervisor Ryan Gertsch, who is a member of the licensing board, said that after the Feb. 14 meeting, he felt led to help. Within days, he had many local contractors on board. Even the city of Cheyenne waived its permitting fees.
“My first thought was to start a GoFundMe, but then I realized all the people I would reach out to would just be local contractors that I work with every day,” he said.
Gertsch is a humble person who gives all credit to God. In a letter to Webb, he wrote that the project manager was “Our Heavenly Father.”
“Everyone was willing to donate their time, labor and materials, and equipment to help her, and get it done as efficiently as possible,” Gertsch said.
Jeff Appleman, project manager with Aztec Construction Co., said that several members of the Aztec team came together to help on the project.
“We heard the situation, and we had the means to help out. It felt like the right thing to do,” Appleman said.
Aztec dug into the main line outside Webb’s home, tapped a new sewer service and ran it to the home. Contractors from Bull Ridge Plumbing & Heating, worked inside the house.
"It’s just something that needed to happen, with her unique situation,” said Chandler Carroll, owner of Bull Ridge, who is also on the city's licensing board. “Those homes in her neighborhood, a lot of them were first plotted as one lot. They added homes onto the lot and were allowed to have these sewer lines that were tied together. All that gets kind of muddled over time, and that’s what happened with her. It really created an issue where there really were no rules.”
Aztec specializes in underground work and does both sewer and water work. They also do earth moving, demolition and prepare dirt for new buildings. Bull Ridge does new construction service, drain clearing, boiler repair and anything plumbing-related, from commercial to residential and service.
Today, for someone to go without access to a sewer line within the city is very rare unique. But the cost associated with the fix would have been exponential, and coordinating the timing and the scheduling would have been difficult. Gertsch said that the project was a very challenging one for a homeowner to coordinate.
“This was a God-driven project. I’m a very religious person, and I prayed about it with my family. Every path was open, every door was open,” Gertsch said. “I have never had a project get permitted faster, and I have never had a schedule come in as exact. Truly, all paths were open for us to do this. There wasn’t a hiccup once.”
By Thursday, Webb said her daughter was doing dishes at home.
“Everything is working,” she said. “It’s amazing.”
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.