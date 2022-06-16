GILLETTE (WNE) — Fundraisers have been started for the families of the victims of a car crash.
Halie Everts, her husband Aaron Godines and their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, were three of five Gillette residents who died in a four-car crash in Colorado on Monday.
A GoFundMe campaign has been started by a friend of the Everts family. Any money raised will be given to the families to help pay for funeral costs.
Additionally, a GoFundMe for Aaron's parents, Emiliano and Christina Godines, who also died in the crash, has been started by their niece.
The crash occurred in Weld County, Colorado on Interstate 25 near mile marker 243 around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The 2015 Ford Edge, with the five Gillette residents inside, was in the left lane driving north and is believed to have slowed down for traffic, authorities say.
A 1999 Kenworth semi-truck, also traveling north, then rear-ended the Ford Edge at an unknown speed, causing the midsize SUV to veer off the roadway to the left and into the center median. The semi-truck then rear-ended a 2013 Ford Focus which knocked it into a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander. Investigators believe the semi-truck hit the Edge a second time before slamming into the cable rail in the median.
The drivers of the semi-truck, Focus and Mitsubishi all sustained minor or no injuries, the release said.
The investigation is open and no charges have been filed. Drugs, alcohol or speeding are not believed to be factors.