T-N-T BBQ

Co-owner Akeem Musa, left, stands with co-owner Terrell Lovett and grill-master Moses Wood at T-N-T BBQ on Friday afternoon.

 Will Carpenter/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Like most places preparing food that’s worth a bite, the folks at T-N-T BBQ are smoking sausage, ribs, brisket and more in a makeshift, outdoor area, letting the sweet smoke waft throughout the West Edge District day in and day out.

The location seemingly sprang up overnight under the permission and partnership of Funky Monkey, the neighboring thrift store at 1620 Snyder Ave.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus