CHEYENNE — Like most places preparing food that’s worth a bite, the folks at T-N-T BBQ are smoking sausage, ribs, brisket and more in a makeshift, outdoor area, letting the sweet smoke waft throughout the West Edge District day in and day out.
The location seemingly sprang up overnight under the permission and partnership of Funky Monkey, the neighboring thrift store at 1620 Snyder Ave.
T-N-T is headed by a well-known figure in Cheyenne barbecue, Terrell Lovett, who, with Roy Mitchell, was the co-owner and operator of Mitchell’s BBQ and Catering from when the spot was founded in 1996 to its closing in 2012. This is Lovett’s return to barbecuing after a stretch of time when his focus was on battling cancer, enduring the pandemic and working with underprivileged youth.
“I was going through a battle with cancer — had two battles with cancer — and I was pretty much incapacitated,” Lovett said. “Then COVID came about, so I had several down years.
“This year, we all came together and said, ‘Let’s do something.’ We had a lot of restaurant equipment and had a lot of grills, so let’s put this together. We decided to put together a new thing.”
It was balmy on the overcast Friday afternoon when Lovett and two other key operators at T-N-T sat outside the tent with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The group waved to the cars that frequently passed by, the drivers honking their horns at the sight of the operation, while pedestrians found their way over to the tables of trinkets and other antique items set out in the parking lot by Funky Monkey.
Out front of the brick building is a set of cat trees, homemade out of wood by T-N-T co-owner Akeem Musa, who sat across from Lovett at a plastic pop-up table. To the right of Musa was grill master Moses Woods, who, for the most part, sat and listened to the conversation.
The scene is, at the very least, eclectic.
But it’s also busy and lively, and that’s not factoring in the sound of Marvin Gaye singing “What’s Going On” over the speaker system in the makeshift dining area.
The crowd is not what many Cheyenneites will be acclimated to, given that some of the staff that work for T-N-T on a regular basis are unhoused.
“I enjoy working with people who are downtrodden, because I’ve been in some dark places,” Lovett said. “Sometimes, I just wanted someone to give me a hand. I pulled myself out, so I can help them pull themselves out. There’s one guy that we’re training even to be a grill master so we can have a break.”
If someone needs food, the folks at T-N-T will give them food. If they need more money to rent a room to sleep in, they’ll work with them on payment. They’ll point them in the right direction as to what services they can utilize for food and furniture.
“People need stability, meaning,” Lovett continued. “Instead of crime and homelessness, things like that — they can change their situation, and I can be a part of changing that situation.”
Both Musa and Lovett share their past experiences of being down on their luck. Musa was born and raised in Chicago, later building and operating his business LazyCat Trees LLC in Madison, Wisconsin, for 15 years after serving time in prison.
He relocated to Cheyenne roughly two years ago, and despite not having much of anything to furnish his house, he brought with him a passion for animals — especially cats — and supporting the local animal shelter.
“I’m not perfect, trust me,” Musa said. “Eventually, you see something. That’s what I see when it comes to building cat trees. Being released out of prison is a second chance at life, and the shelter gave me a second chance. When I say a second chance, I mean it pretty much saved my life.”
His business was critical in helping fund T-N-T BBQ, and it’s the reason that his homemade cat trees are prominent on Snyder Avenue. He’ll continue running his business, even if T-N-T’s owners reach their ultimate goal — opening a brick-and-mortar location somewhere in town.
Right now, the team hopes they can secure a space for six months from now.
Some days are better than others, but Lovett said that the young business has so far managed to break even. Should they prove financially successful, they intend to hire some of the best unhoused workers as full-time employees with T-N-T.
For now, they continue catering and serving walk-ups at the T-N-T location that has already left people happy. At the end of the day, it’s about the food, and that’s what Lovett, Musa, Woods and the rest of the staff are bringing to the community.
But it wouldn’t happen without the community they’re working to foster.
“We would like to give back to the community, because we do feed a lot of the homeless,” Lovett said. “We keep a lot of products out here, and they watch our products. They run people off who are tampering with stuff when we’re not here. We do employ them for a little bit of financial stability, where they don’t have to do some things that they were doing to obtain some money.”
“Plus, I like to put out a good product. I like to see people eat. And we really don’t get any bad reviews,” he said, laughing.
