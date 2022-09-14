Sen. Case

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER – The Wyoming GOP State Central Committee will vote Saturday on a resolution to censure Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. This follows his recent attempts to solicit an independent candidate to challenge the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican nominee fotr secretary of state in the upcoming general election.

