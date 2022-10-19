JACKSON — For just shy of 20 people here, opening a bag of conservative campaign literature hanging on their front doors could win what the Teton County GOP is calling the “Golden Ticket”: a $50 gas card.
Stuffing one door hanger in each precinct with a prize intended to encourage people to open the bag may skirt the edge of Wyoming election law, current and former election officials said.
That doesn’t mean onlookers are ready to challenge the GOP on its new practice, though. Democrats said they weren’t planning on raising a stink about what Republicans said was intended to engage voters.
“It’s really a fine line, in my opinion, because I feel as though it could be construed as electioneering, buying votes,” said former Teton County Clerk Sherry Daigle, a Republican who retired in 2020. “I’ve been out of it long enough that I would leave it up to the attorneys to decide whether they thought it was electioneering or not, whether they were going to prosecute or pursue legal action.”
Teton County Clerk Maureen Murphy said she was “looking into it” Tuesday after consulting with Teton County Chief Deputy Attorney Keith Gingery. Murphy and Gingery are Republicans, on the November general election ballot for separate races. Murphy is running to keep her seat as clerk and Gingery for school board. Neither was included in the material the Teton County GOP has been distributing over the past few weeks.
An official with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office said the only way for the agency to opine on the issue would be if it were to receive a formal complaint. The department has not received a complaint.
Wyoming Statute 22-26-109 prohibits the offering of bribes “to induce a person to vote or refrain from voting for or against a candidate or ballot proposition or to sign or not sign a petition.”
Not a bribe
Teton County GOP Chair Mary Martin said that bribing voters was never her intention.
“I would probably be too obvious if I was trying to bribe people,” Martin said. “We thought the golden ticket would be a neat incentive for people to at least look in the bag instead of just throw stuff away.”
The push to get people to look at conservative candidates comes after years of Democratic control in local boards and legislative seats representing Teton County, a Democratic stronghold in an otherwise conservative state.
Statewide, GOP officials are taking note of the Teton County GOP’s concerted attempts to elect Republicans. Marti Halverson, an Etna Republican and former state legislator, told the Wyoming Republican Party’s Central Committee in September that Teton County’s “got some good Republicans on the ballot.”
Martin said the local GOP has offered each Republican candidate on the ballot $15,000.
The local party didn’t financially support any GOP candidates in the primary.
Democrats
Local Democratic officials said they weren’t particularly worried about the GOP’s “Golden Ticket.”
Pat Chadwick, vice chair of the Teton County Democrats, said Democratic officials didn’t think the “use of a gift card was electioneering” based on their review of Wyoming election statute.
Mike Yin is the Jackson Democrat who represents House District 16 in the Wyoming Legislature. He is running for re-election and serves as the party’s state committeeman. Like Chadwick, he said the “Golden Ticket” promo wasn’t too concerning.
“I don’t know if I would classify it as offering a bribe,” Yin said. “But it is risky to start offering people money with campaign literature. It gets close to a line, but I don’t think it went over a line.”
The material included in the GOP’s literature gives people QR codes to view precinct-specific ballots ahead of time, and a handful of fliers for different candidates: Steve Duerr, running for Senate District 17; Jim McCollum, running for House District 16; Kasey Mateosky and Tom Segerstrom, both running for the Teton County Commission; Kat Rueckert, running for Jackson Town Council; Thomas Smits, running for Teton County School District No. 1’s Board of Trustees; and Paul Vogelheim, running for House District 23.
Martin defended the decision in similar terms to Yin. If someone calls her to tell her that they found a “Golden Ticket” — something nobody’s done yet — Martin said she wouldn’t know how they voted:
“We’ll just know that they found a bag with a golden ticket in it.”