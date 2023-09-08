The Sheridan Press
SHERIDAN — With Sheridan County and Campbell County being the first two counties in the state to regionalize emergency medical services, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said the future of EMS regionalization in the state could help to secure more efficient and economic emergency services to Wyoming’s rural communities.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Luke Goddard championed the push for Wyoming Regional EMS’ introduction to Sheridan County and said regionalizing EMS services has helped with resources and efficiency for patients in their time of need.
“I think the people of Sheridan, if they dial 911 and ask for an ambulance in the middle of the night, they should expect that an operating ambulance shows up [with] full, state of the art equipment and staffed by highly trained, qualified paramedics and EMTs, and that’s what we have,” Goddard said. “I think we’ve been able to demonstrate that at least in the short term, and hopefully in the long term, regionalization of EMS services in Wyoming can work.”
Goddard recalled a time he was working in the emergency department late at night and a patient needed services that were not offered in Sheridan. Weather conditions grounded all life flights, and with no other way to transport the patient to Billings Clinic for emergency surgery, WREMS stepped up to get the job done. This is just one of many examples of the benefits of regionalized EMS services, Goddard said.
“[WREMS] showed up with an army of folks, paramedics, EMTs and an ambulance that has a state of the art ventilator in it, and they went right to work helping us care… for that patient, helping package that patient up and eventually transporting the patient with the help of one of our amazing SMH nurses to Billings to get the life saving care they needed,” Goddard said. “It’s really that teamwork and sense of camaraderie that has made me proud to be a part of this team that we’ve built in [WREMS].”
The positive effects of regionalizing EMS services in Sheridan and Campbell County are already palpable one year after WREMS’ debut, Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish said. Thousands of 911 calls have been answered over the 2,500 square miles of Sheridan County this year, several community events like Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week were well-manned and hundreds of facility transfers have been carried out by WREMS.
“We all know each other. We all speak the same language,” Harnish said. “When things happen, it’s easier to bring that group of people together… With this regionalization of EMS, we’re able to easily draw resources to the community when it’s needed.”
With so many communities in Wyoming being rural and spread far from resources like hospitals, it can be difficult to ensure a quick response time in an emergency, Gordon said. Regionalizing EMS services in Wyoming can help to close that gap by allowing for the smoother allocation of resources, he said.
“Regionalization of our EMS services is almost essential because we have certain counties where the hospital is a long way away. The ambulance services aren’t there,” Gordon said. “When we look at regionalization, not only does it make sense because we can pool resources and allocate them where they need to be, but it will also help sustain them.
“I think one of the biggest challenges we have is that everything’s gotten more expensive… but the benefit is that we can now save lives we couldn’t afford,” Gordon continued. “We don’t want to give any of that up and regionalization allows us a way to do it more economically and sustainably over time.”
