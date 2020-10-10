CHEYENNE – Chief Judge Scott Skavdahl of the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming ruled Thursday that the Bureau of Land Management, under the Obama administration, overstepped its authority with its efforts to regulate emissions of methane from oil and gas operations on federal and Indian lands.
Wyoming officials contended in court that the BLM exceeded its statutory authority when promulgating the BLM’s methane rule.
“Judge Skavdahl’s decision once again brings the regulation of venting and flaring to the state level, where it belongs,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release Friday. “Wyoming has successfully managed this issue and will continue to do so. Judge Skavdahl’s favorable decision steers waste-prevention governance from oil and gas production on public lands back to where it belongs, in the manner that it was successfully managed prior to the 2016 rule.”