CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Sean Chambers to be a circuit court judge for the First Judicial District, serving Laramie County.
Chambers’ appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Denise Nau.
Chambers is currently the director of the Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH), and previously served for seven years as a hearing examiner at the OAH. Prior to that, he was an assistant attorney general and in private practice with a Cheyenne firm.
A Cheyenne native, Chambers received his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Wyoming. Sean, his wife, Cara, and his two children live in Cheyenne.
“These appointments are always challenging decisions,” Gordon said in a news release. “Sean’s experience considering complex issues during contested case proceedings at the OAH and his knowledge of the law will serve him well as a judge.”
“I have deep respect for the judicial duties of impartiality, independence and integrity, and am honored that Gov. Gordon has entrusted me with this appointment,” Chambers said in the release. “I look forward to serving Cheyenne and Laramie County, my hometown and county, on the Circuit Court bench. I want to thank Gov. Gordon and the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for their work on this selection process, particularly during these unprecedented times.”
Chambers’ appointment is effective July 2.