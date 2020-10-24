CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Dan Shannon as the permanent director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections, effective Monday, Oct. 26.
According to a news release, Shannon had been serving in an interim capacity since July after the retirement of Bob Lampert, and he previously served as the department’s deputy director.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections manages the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle, the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington and the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk. It also oversees the adult offender supervision program through the Probation and Parole Division.