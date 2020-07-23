CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Fred Rife as the interim director of the Wyoming Department of Audit.
Rife has worked in the Department of Audit since 2005, most recently serving as administrator of the Administration Division. In that role, he provided management and support to internal agency functions, including information technology, human resources and fiscal control.
While with the department, he also served as a bank examiner and as deputy banking commissioner. He previously worked as a commercial lender and banker in the private sector. Rife also served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy.
The Department of Audit is responsible for the regulation of financial institutions, including auditing public agencies and local governments. It is also responsible for conducting audits for the collection of federal and state mineral royalties, state mineral and excise taxes, and for coordinating auditing and other revenue matters.
Rife’s appointment is effective immediately.