CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed George Nykun to be deputy director of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security.
He replaces Leland Christensen, who was recently named State Director for U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.
Lt. George Nykun began his career in 2001, stationed in Teton County as a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper in Division K. There he served as lead on the Highway Patrol side for all motorcade movements for Vice President Dick Cheney during his time in office.
He joined Division O in 2008, serving on the Governor’s Protection Detail for Govs. Freudenthal, Mead and Gordon. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2015 and joined the Professional Standards and Conduct team before accepting Gordon’s appointment to WOHS.
Nykun served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1990-94 and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
“We are so pleased with the appointment of George Nuyken as the deputy director for the Office of Homeland Security,” Director Lynn Budd said in a news release. “Our team has had the pleasure of working with him over the years with the governor’s detail and with our Preventive Radiological Nuclear Detection program. His wealth of knowledge and experience with security issues make him a great addition to our team.”