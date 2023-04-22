CHEYENNE – On Friday, Gov. Mark Gordon called for Wyoming citizens to provide comments on the Bureau of Land Management’s preliminary environmental assessment that provides supplemental analysis to the Marton Ranch Acquisition EA.
Also Friday, the BLM Casper Field Office released its supplemental analysis of the Marton Ranch purchase and announced a 21-day public comment period, closing May 12.
This announcement by the BLM is a result of a settlement agreement between Wyoming and the BLM following the BLM’s purchase of the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch. The state of Wyoming appealed the BLM’s decision with the Department of Interior’s Interior Board of Land Appeals in June 2022, and reached a settlement with the BLM and IBLA in October. The BLM agreed to provide additional opportunities for state agencies and public comments and supplement its environmental analysis.
“Meaningful public input and environmental analysis are critical steps in any federal land acquisition process, and this public comment period is necessary to fulfill the agreement between the BLM and the State of Wyoming,” Gordon said in a news release from his office. “I encourage interested members of the public to take advantage of this time to be involved.”
To review the preliminary EA or to submit comments, visit eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2018049/510. Hard copy comments can be mailed or hand-delivered to the BLM Casper Field Office, Attn: Mike Robinson, 2987 Prospector Dr., Casper, WY 82604. For more information, call the BLM's Casper Field Office at 307-261-7600.