CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon joined other Republican governors in Mission, Texas, on Wednesday to call for policy changes at the U.S-Mexico border and announce 10 policy solutions that the Biden administration could enact immediately to address the situation at the southern border.
The “Joint Policy Framework on the Border Crisis” from the majority of the nation’s governors includes calls to continue to refuse entry to people coming into the country due to the COVID-19 public health risk (Title 42 health restrictions); fully reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) established by the prior administration, which require asylum seekers to return to Mexico to await a court hearing; and dedicate additional federal resources to eradicate human trafficking and drug trafficking.
During the trip, Gordon and the other governors met with Texas Department of Public Safety officials and toured the Rio Grande River by boat. Border officials noted that Mexican cartels have taken advantage of the current situation and dominate the drug and human trafficking markets. Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation figures show a significant increase in the amount of fentanyl that is being seized in the state since 2019.
“Wyoming citizens are impacted by a failure of the Biden administration to engage in its constitutional duty to secure our border,” Gordon said in a news release. “Seeing the conditions and hearing firsthand from agents on the ground made it clear that a different approach is needed and more resources are necessary to secure our border from drug trafficking and human smuggling.”
Last month, Gordon joined 25 other governors in signing a letter to the Biden administration, requesting a meeting with the president on the issue. To date, the governors have not received an offer to meet.