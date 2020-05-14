CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has welcomed a plan to reopen Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks to the public in phases beginning Monday, May 18.
“I want to thank both of these national park superintendents for their collaborative and cooperative, phased approach to safely reopen these iconic destinations to visitors,” Gordon said in a news release. “Their direct and consistent communication with interested parties has resulted in plans that will help protect employees, visitors and neighboring communities.”
The decision to reopen both parks to visitors in phases was reached after numerous conversations involving governors of nearby states, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly, Grand Teton National Park Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail and local officials. Gordon and park officials directly engaged with Park, Fremont and Teton counties, and all expressed support for the opening strategy.
“These targeted reopenings will provide valuable experience as we look ahead to expanding operations in both parks,” Gordon said. “They will also help reawaken Wyoming’s tourism industry and help get America’s economy up and going again.”
Phase 1 of Yellowstone’s reopening will begin Monday with the opening of the South and East entrances in Wyoming only. Visitors will be able to access the lower loop of the Grand Loop Road, as well as restrooms, self-service gas stations, trails and boardwalks. Yellowstone has also released a detailed, three-phase COVID-19 Reopening Plan.
In Grand Teton National Park, primary road access will be available (Teton Park Road, Moose-Wilson Road and North Park Road), as well as public restrooms and day hiking on seasonally accessible trails. Neither park will be offering overnight lodging or food service, and visitor centers will remain closed.