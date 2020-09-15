CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s public health orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended through Sept. 30, with a restriction lifted to allow for indoor contact sports, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday.
The three orders, which have been in effect since mid-August following an easement of earlier restrictions, allow for outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of a venue’s capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people. Prior to Aug. 15, the orders limited most outdoor gatherings to 250 people.
The only change to the trio of orders was a revision allowing indoor close-contact sports to occur “in all settings,” according to a statement from the governor.
“Wyoming has really held its own – schools are open, and sports are being played on Fridays and Saturdays,” Gordon said. “We want to be careful to avoid going backward and losing the high ground we hold. Steady progress beats the alternative, which would be devastating to our businesses, our schools and our citizens.”
The extension of the three orders comes after Wyoming has seen a slight drop in its average number of new COVID-19 cases since early August. Over the past two weeks, the state has seen about 31 new positives cases per day, down from a two-week daily average of 41 reported early last month. Wyoming’s percentage of new positive tests over the past two weeks sat at 2.1% on Tuesday.
Under the orders, indoor gatherings in a confined space are still limited to 50 persons without restrictions, and 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are followed.
Though Wyoming has seen a slight drop in its two-week average of new COVID-19 cases, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard continues to rate the categories of new cases and new hospitalizations as “concerning.” The Wyoming Department of Health and the governor continue to strongly recommend the use of face coverings when it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart.