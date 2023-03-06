Cattle on the range

In recent years, snow has blown off rural ridge lines, allowing both livestock and wildlife to graze. In some parts of the state this winter, there’s so much snow that even the ridge lines are covered, making those grasses inaccessible to animals, according to livestock producers.

 Carrie Haderlie/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has submitted his U.S. Department of Agriculture request for a secretarial disaster designation, as indicated in a Feb. 20 news release.

In his letter to the USDA, Gordon noted that Wyoming’s winter season started early, and the culminating impacts of sustained cold, wind and snowfall have caused significant distress to the livestock industry across the state. Access to traditional winter grazing resources has become dire, as well, because many ranch, county and BLM roads are drifting shut and, even when cleared, continue to re-drift because of high winds, the governor’s letter explained.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus