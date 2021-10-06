CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon was scheduled to join other Republican governors on the U.S./Mexico border Wednesday to see the impacts of, and offer proposed solutions to, the Biden administration’s border crisis.
The governor’s visit would highlight the national security crisis that is occurring because of the federal government’s unenforced border policy, according to a news release.
“Our Constitution requires a secure border. It’s clear that this crisis is not getting appropriate attention from the Biden administration,” Gordon said in the release. “Our border states have asked for our help in addressing this emergency, and we are responding. It’s important to see firsthand what these states are facing.”
Last month, Gordon joined 25 other governors in signing a letter to the Biden administration requesting a meeting with the president. To date, the governors have not received an offer to meet, according to the release.
The situation has prompted states to offer their own resources to help secure the country’s border. In July, Wyoming offered aerial assets valued up to $250,000 to support Arizona and Texas in their efforts to secure the border. The governor has continued to hear from constituents concerned about the border crisis and its potential impacts. This trip will allow Gordon to consider other ways Wyoming could help protect the nation’s border, the governor's office said.
During the visit, Gordon was expected to join his fellow governors and Texas Department of Public Safety agents for a boat tour of the Rio Grande River, which forms part of the border between the two countries.
Those expected to attend were: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.