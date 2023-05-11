CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon underscored Wyoming's position as a national leader in energy production and innovation on Friday during a trip that featured stops at the Kemmerer Mine, the TerraPower Natrium site and the Shute Creek Carbon Capture and Sequestration project.

During his visit to the Kemmerer Mine, Gordon met with workers and leaders in the coal mining industry, reassuring them of Wyoming's commitment to coal. 

