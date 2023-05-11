...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Gordon highlights state's energy leadership, from coal to nuclear and carbon capture
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon underscored Wyoming's position as a national leader in energy production and innovation on Friday during a trip that featured stops at the Kemmerer Mine, the TerraPower Natrium site and the Shute Creek Carbon Capture and Sequestration project.
During his visit to the Kemmerer Mine, Gordon met with workers and leaders in the coal mining industry, reassuring them of Wyoming's commitment to coal.
"Fossil fuels are an important part of our state's energy mix and a vital component of any effort to successfully address reasonable climate goals. With innovation, they will continue to be part of our portfolio for the foreseeable future," Gordon said.
At the TerraPower Natrium site, Gordon participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the innovative nuclear plant that promises to provide safe, clean and affordable electricity. This project is a joint venture between TerraPower and PacifiCorp. Gordon called it "a game-changer in the energy sector" and commended the parties involved.
Gordon ended his day with a visit to Shute Creek, the world’s largest carbon capture facility. At this site, he received an update on the progress of this cutting-edge technology, which he said is integral to a sustainable energy future.
Gordon's trip on Friday was a testament to the state's unwavering commitment to energy leadership and an all-of-the-above energy strategy, a news release from his office said.