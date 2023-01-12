Gov. Mark Gordon used his State of the State address Wednesday to honor a Carbon County EMT and a Pine Haven volunteer firefighter who both died in the line of duty right before Christmas.

Medic Tyeler Harris, a 29-year-old from Saratoga, was responding to an accident on Interstate 80 during a Dec. 21 winter storm when he was fatally hit by a semi-truck.

