CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has joined a bipartisan group of governors in writing a letter of support to Congress on the SCALE Act.
Co-sponsored by U.S Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., this bill will support the buildout of the infrastructure necessary to transport CO2 from where it is captured to where it can be utilized in manufacturing or safely and securely sequestered underground.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the letter is cosigned by Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania. The governors urge strong support for the legislation, “which aims to develop an interconnected CO2 transport and storage infrastructure to help the U.S. reach net-zero emissions and meet mid-century climate goals.”
“We urge Congress to prioritize the inclusion of this critical legislation in any broader infrastructure package, given its essential role in helping to achieve net-zero emissions economy-wide,” the letter reads.
“Wyoming has always been a leader in carbon capture, utilization and sequestration, and we are committed to making Wyoming the next state to have a CCUS facility,” Gordon wrote. “I recently set the goal for Wyoming to not only be carbon neutral, but actually carbon negative while continuing to use fossil fuels. While not a new technology, as more facilities are built, CCUS will improve, and costs will also decline. Rep. Cheney has once again demonstrated her leadership and dedication to Wyoming’s future with the introduction of the SCALE Act. I urge Congress to act upon the bill.”
The full text of the legislation can be read at https://mckinley.house.gov.