CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon led a coalition of 17 Republican governors urging President Joe Biden to withdraw an executive order that temporarily halts new oil and gas leases on federal land and in offshore waters.
In the letter, Gordon and his fellow governors stress the negative economic effect of the order on western states with large tracts of federal land. The order has the effect of “chasing away capital investment for long-term economic growth and undermining public services, public conservation, public safety, public education, and more.”
Gordon also emphasized the importance of the high-paying jobs created by the energy industry, as well as the impact of the order on energy independence and grid stability. The governors were unified in their support for an “all of the above energy approach” and said that “As governors, we believe that solutions come from innovation, not regulation” stressing state primacy for emission standards.
The letter is part of Gordon’s continued coordinated effort to protect Wyoming citizens and industries from overreaching federal actions. Last week, Gordon informed federal officials that he is prepared to take all necessary actions to protect Wyoming from unilateral actions targeting and crippling our energy industries.