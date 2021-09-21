CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday a change in his administration's natural resources policy team, after previous adviser Joe Budd departed to attend law school.
The new agriculture policy adviser is Kate Barlow, a Wyoming native who served as lead agriculture policy adviser for U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi and U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis.
"I'm thrilled to bring Kate's breadth of knowledge on natural resource issues and deep ties to Wyoming's agriculture communities to our office," Gordon said in a news release. "Her understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing our producers has earned the respect of those working in agriculture, and will benefit all Wyoming citizens."
Barlow grew up in Gillette and earned her Juris Doctor degree with honors from the University of Wyoming. During her time in both senators' offices, she advised them on agriculture, food safety, trade, judiciary, labor, social issues and Indian affairs.
She was also Sen. Enzi's finance committee adviser for the passage of the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA), reviewed and vetted all judicial nominations and provided advice on legislative strategy.
"I'm excited to join the governor's team and look forward to working hard for the state of Wyoming," Barlow said.