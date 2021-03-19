CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset March 22.
Gordon’s order is pursuant to President Joe Biden’s proclamation honoring the victims of the tragedy in the Atlanta metropolitan area.
According to the Associated Press, a white gunman was charged Wednesday with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors in an attack that sent terror through the Asian American community, which has increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic.
A day after the shootings, investigators were trying to unravel what might have compelled 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long to commit the worst mass killing in the U.S. in almost two years.