CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Joe Biden’s proclamation in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in Indianapolis, has ordered both the U.S. andsState of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset Tuesday, April 20.
Eight people were shot and killed in a late-night shooting Thursday at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the shooter killed himself, police said.
Several other people were injured Thursday night when gunfire erupted at the facility near the Indianapolis International Airport, police spokesperson Genae Cook said.