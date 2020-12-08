CHEYENNE – After announcing cuts to state agencies totaling roughly $515 million last month, Gov. Mark Gordon presented his supplemental budget to a group of lawmakers Monday, marking his proposal’s transition to the legislative branch for consideration.
Unveiled last month, Gordon’s supplemental budget includes $515 million in cuts and the elimination of 380 state positions, including 62 filled positions. During talks Monday with members of the Joint Appropriations Committee, Gordon said his proposal would produce a “weaker government with less capacity than it has had before.”
“Please bear in mind that there will be many more positions and people cut at community colleges, the University of Wyoming and from contracts with private companies throughout Wyoming which depend on those state contracts,” Gordon said. "I am acutely aware that this proposal will reduce services that the people of Wyoming count on, and that it will further weaken our economy, as well as compromise our ability to rebound rapidly and in time.
"I do not look forward to what will come should you pass this supplement, but it is a responsible proposal, nonetheless,” Gordon added.
While a portion of the governor’s cuts were already enacted over the summer, about $150 million in cuts included in the proposal will be considered by the full Legislature sometime in 2021. That review process began Monday with the meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee, which will hold hearings over the next two weeks with each state agency to discuss the “harsh reality” Gordon outlined Monday.
"These are really tough decisions that cut services to elderly which may help them age in home, decrease health care coverage for children, cut Medicaid payments to providers and reduce community mental health and substance abuse services to those in need,” Gordon said. “In this time of COVID, that is especially troublesome for those suffering with increased depression, hopelessness and isolation during the pandemic.”
Gordon said the COVID-19 pandemic "has accelerated the structural declines that we saw coming” in the state’s mineral industries, noting Wyoming has seen several coal companies file for bankruptcy and lay off employees in the past two years. He then offered a policy approach for lawmakers to consider as a way to boost the ailing industries.
"The best things that we can do to improve Wyoming's competitiveness will be to decrease the tax burden we place on our mineral industries,” Gordon said.
As he has in recent news conferences, Gordon also noted he lacks the ability to raise revenues to balance the budget, and he again mentioned the state’s wide-ranging tax exemptions as an area that lawmakers could look at for additional revenues.
“A first step might well be the reexamination and possible elimination of some of our (tax) exemptions,” Gordon said Monday. "These could raise $200 million for the state and another $200 million for local governments annually. Exemptions benefit many citizens and make Wyoming attractive for certain industries, but they must be considered in light of their overall value."
Gordon has not publicly backed any other revenue-raising options.
The governor also noted he kept cuts for the State Public Defender’s office, the Attorney General’s office, and the state’s two district attorney's offices (in Laramie and Natrona counties) lower than for most state agencies, though he suggested a structural change to the funding process for those entities could be in order.
“In every other county without a district attorney, Wyoming provides support to county attorneys to aid with their prosecution,” Gordon said. “State-funded county district attorneys might now be a luxury that we can no longer afford."
The governor’s testimony Monday marked the start of a process that will be unlike any before for state lawmakers. Once fully implemented, the budget cuts will be “the greatest monetarily in Wyoming history,” said committee co-chair Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne.
"I think because of the COVID situation, because of COVID relief dollars and other things, we have yet to feel the real burden, and the citizens of Wyoming have yet to feel the real burden of what's in store for them,” Nicholas said. "The times are unprecedented.”
Governor offers vaccine update
During his discussion, Gordon also told lawmakers that the state was expecting about 15,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, including 5,000 doses potentially coming “within the next week or so.”
The Pfizer vaccine could receive approval for emergency use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this week. If FDA officials approved the vaccine, Renny MacKay, the governor’s policy director, said there could be shipments immediately sent to every state, though he emphasized the country was “months away” from the vaccine being widely available.
“(In this first wave), we are talking about trying to get this to health care workers, so this is not something that we should also say that the vaccine is close and that will be an immediate relief, but it will be a relief for health care workers and first responders,” MacKay said.
When the vaccines are available for widespread distribution, state officials, county health departments and private providers will collaborate to provide the vaccine, starting with at-risk priority populations, throughout Wyoming.