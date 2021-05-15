CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon recognized the efforts of the Consumer Protection Division of the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office after a joint settlement returned more than $500,000 to the state in a case involving a magazine subscription scam.
In April, Gordon signed Senate File 124, antitrust legislation that strengthens the Consumer Protection Division’s ability to investigate and seek relief from anti-competitive conduct that harms Wyoming businesses and consumers.
Since 2016, the Consumer Protection Unit has obtained judgments and settlements awarding more than $17 million to the state and consumers, while also obtaining injunctions to protect Wyoming residents from future scams.
“This division has continued their efforts to return dollars to Wyoming consumers and residents,” Gordon said in a statement. “The new legislation will also help us to defend our citizens who have been caught in the crossfire of multinational corporations.”
The joint settlement by Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is the result of an enforcement action filed to halt a ring of companies and individuals from sending direct mail solicitations that mimic invoices for payment or subscription renewal notices from actual magazine publishers and that misrepresent the savings associated with the subscriptions.