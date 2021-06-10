CHEYENNE – The Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have announced plans to reverse the Trump administration's Navigable Waters Protection Rule and revise the definition of “waters of the United States.”
“It is frustrating and deeply disturbing to see that the agencies are yet again pivoting, without any consultation with governors, on a very important matter governing the Clean Water Act's jurisdiction,” said Gov. Mark Gordon about the move. “I see no need to revisit the rulemaking and am happy with where the rule currently stands. I also want to remind the agencies that states are co-regulators of our waters. The EPA and Corps should tap into our expertise and approach us cooperatively as the agency continues its review.”