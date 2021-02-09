CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon signed a handful of bills Monday that were approved during the Wyoming Legislature's eight-day, virtual session. Among them were two pieces of legislation that Gordon strongly supported, and that provide a boost to the state’s energy, minerals and agricultural industries.
“These bills reflect my commitment to strengthen and expand our energy industry and address the challenges posed by terrestrial invasive species,” Gordon said in a statement. “This is a positive next step in our effort to strengthen Wyoming’s economy.”
One of the new laws, Senate File 43, directs the Wyoming Energy Authority to support efforts to expand the state’s rare earth minerals industry, and it adds geothermal and pumped hydro energy projects to the list of projects that can be supported by the WEA. The legislation also allows the WEA to support and issue bonds for projects involving rare earth minerals, critical materials, trona and other minerals.
Gordon also signed House Bill 53, a proposal that implements several of the recommendations made in the final report of the governor’s Invasive Species Initiative and allows local districts more flexibility when implementing special management programs for invasive species.
“Invasive species are a concern for our producers, managers and, indeed, our land,” Gordon said. “This bill gives weed and pest districts more ability to work with state, federal and private managers and increase our impact on invasive plant species throughout the state.”
The governor also gave approval to other bills aiming to support and add to Wyoming’s economy in the coming year. These include approval of large projects for wildlife conservation and water development. Included in Senate File 37, House Bill 44 and House Bill 66, these projects bolster the economy through construction, and the long-term benefits will also support wildlife, tourism, agriculture and highway safety.
“These bills improve the quality of life for all Wyoming citizens and directly support two of the pillars of our economy – tourism and agriculture,” Gordon said. “In addition to the long-term benefits of improved habitat, water and irrigation infrastructure in the coming years, they use special revenue to provide additional economic stimulus to the communities where the work is being performed.”
Other bills signed by Gordon on Monday include:
- House Bill 3/House Enrolled Act 1: Certified addictions practitioners-certification amendments
- House Bill 6/House Enrolled Act 2: Trust company amendments
- House Bill 34/House Enrolled Act 3: Youthful offender program-amendments
- House Bill 42/House Enrolled Act 4: Chancery court vacancy amendments
- House Bill 48/House Enrolled Act 5: Community juvenile services block grant program
- Senate File 63/Senate Enrolled Act 1: PWMTF reserve account-distribution timing
- Senate File 42/Senate Enrolled Act 2: Out-of-state state bank charter conversions
- Senate File 41/Senate Enrolled Act 3: Tax lien enforcement-amendments