...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, and
Central Laramie County including Interstate 80 between Laramie
and Cheyenne. This includes the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...5 PM MST today until 5 PM MST Friday. The strongest winds
are expected overnight into early Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Gordon signs order allowing propane delivery outside daylight hours
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours.
Under the emergency relief order issued by the governor, a state of emergency exists in Wyoming for the prompt delivery of propane. This emergency requires that propane transportation and delivery within the state of Wyoming be exempt from 49 CFR 395.3.
However, nothing contained in this order shall be construed as an exemption from the controlled substances, alcohol use and testing requirements (49 CFR 382); the commercial driver's license requirements (49 CFR 383); the financial responsibility requirements (49 CFR 387); applicable size and weight requirements; or any other portion of the regulations not specifically identified in this order.
While under this order, propane transportation or delivery companies shall not require or allow any fatigued driver to operate a propane delivery vehicle. A driver who informs a carrier that they need immediate rest shall be given adequate rest before the driver is required to return to service.
This order will expire no later than midnight Jan. 14.
If you have questions about this order, please contact Wyoming Highway Patrol Capt. Dan Wyrick or Lt. Dustin Ragon at 307-777-4301.