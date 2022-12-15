CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours. 

Under the emergency relief order issued by the governor, a state of emergency exists in Wyoming for the prompt delivery of propane. This emergency requires that propane transportation and delivery within the state of Wyoming be exempt from 49 CFR 395.3.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus