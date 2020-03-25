CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has signed an executive order that provides a grace period for expired driver’s licenses and identification cards, suspends non-commercial driving tests and continues commercial driving tests by appointment.
The goal of the order is to help protect the public and the state workforce by limiting interaction with state employees and at governmental offices. Wyoming Department of Transportation officials are already implementing social distancing measures by limiting the number of people who can be in a Driver Services Office at one time.
Executive Order 2020-4 provides a 90-day grace period to those whose driver’s licenses and ID cards expire between March 15 and June 1. It also suspends non-commercial driving tests for 90 days. Commercial tests will continue at this time, although applicants can expect the possibility of additional health screening protocols at sites.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation will assess the situation April 20 to make a determination if testing can resume on a full or limited basis, the order stated.
Wyoming residents can learn more about the number of people allowed in a Driver Services Office at one time by visiting http://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/driver_license_records/office-procedures---covid-19.html