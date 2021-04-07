CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed more than 65 bills into law Monday and Tuesday, as the work of the Wyoming Legislature during its general session draws to a close.
On Tuesday, the governor signed 34 bills into law, including one proposal that would require residents to present a valid form of identification when voting in person, whether on Election Day or during early voting, rather than only when registering to vote.
A day earlier, Gordon gave his signature to 31 other bills, including a proposal to allow online sports wagering within the state of Wyoming. He also allowed one bill, Senate File 50-COVID-19 business relief programs agriculture, to become law without his signature.
Among the other action Gordon took Tuesday, he signed:
- HB 229 – Livestock identification choice act.
- HB 207 – Coal fired generation facility closures-litigation funding.
- HB 17 – Range management at military training areas.
- HB 49 – Agency fee revisions.
- HB 116 – Concealed carry-residency requirement-2.
- HB 188 – Irrigation and water conservancy district loans.
- HB 75 – Voter identification.
- HJ 9 – Local government investment in equities.
- HJ 11 – State sovereignty impacted by federal actions.
- HB 150 – State budgeting and expenditure authority.
- HB 7 – Air ambulance membership organizations-regulation.
- HB 156 – Alcoholic beverage permits.
- HB 190 – Vehicle titles for nonresident owners.
- SF 83 – Gillette community college district.
- SF 102 – Unclaimed cooperative utility deposits and payments.
- SF 136 – Public service commission considerations.
- SF 96 – Homicide amendments.
- SF 78 – Real estate appraisers-continuing education.
- SF 126 – Real estate subdivisions-easement requirements.
- SF 139 – Community based in-home services program.
- SF 111 – School of energy resources budget submittal.
- SF 66 – Slayer rule-amendments.
- SF 19 – Public health emergencies-immunity amendments.
- SF 2 – School facilities-project prioritization.
- SJ 3 – Federal suspension and orders on oil and gas production.
- SF 25 – Animal impound proceedings – bond and disposition.
- SF 58 – Wyoming investment in nursing funding.
- SF 34 – Born alive infant-means of care.
- SF 28 – Motor vehicles-security interest perfection.
- SF 15 – Temporary licensing and permitting authority-2.
- SF 112 – Insurance discount for accident prevention training.
- SF 76 – Broadband development program-amendments.
Gordon vetoed the following bill on Tuesday:
- SF 114 – State land leases.
The governor exercised his line-item veto authority on the following bill:
- HB 121 – State funded capital construction.
Letters explaining the governor’s veto and line-item veto can be found on the governor’s office website at governor.wyo.gov.
Among the bills that gained final passage Monday were:
- HB 115 – Big or trophy game animal-minimum hunting age.
- HB 144 – Electric vehicle fee updates.
- HB 133 – Online sports wagering.
- HB 112 – Pioneer trapper license.
- HB 101 – Elk feedground closings-requirements.
- HB 85 – Unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.
- HB 68 – Wyoming Statutory Foundation Act-amendments.
- HB 10 – COVID-19 large business relief program.
- HB 38 – Community behavioral health-priority populations.
- HB 73 – Birth certificates-gestational agreements.
- HB 95 – Game road kill.
- HB 102 – Wyoming Preference Act of 1971-amendments.
- HB 41 – Intrastate crowdfunding exemption-amendments.
- HB 43 – Digital assets-amendments.
- HB 179 – Optional municipal tax-election.
- HB 195 – Wyoming medical review panel-repeal.
- HB 197 – Connect Wyoming program-federal funding.
- HB 198 – University water system.
- SF 117 – Speech and hearing specialist licensing amendments
- SF 148 – Requirements relating to depositors-amendments.
- SF 47 – Clinical laboratory regulation.
- SF 44 – Solid waste cease and transfer program funding.
- SF 33 – Physician assistants amendments.
- SF 13 – Abandoned vehicles-towing service liens and titles.
- SF 155 – Limiting firearm seizure and regulation during emergencies.
- SF 120 – Investment of state non-permanent funds.
- SF 115 – Education-pupil teacher contact time.
- SF 109 – Board of dental examiners-amendments.
- SF 56 – Wyoming gaming commission-modifications and corrections.
- SF 52 – Insurance-mental health and substance use parity.
- SF 89 – Public utility safety lights.