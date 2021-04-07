CapitolLegLogo
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed more than 65 bills into law Monday and Tuesday, as the work of the Wyoming Legislature during its general session draws to a close.

On Tuesday, the governor signed 34 bills into law, including one proposal that would require residents to present a valid form of identification when voting in person, whether on Election Day or during early voting, rather than only when registering to vote.

A day earlier, Gordon gave his signature to 31 other bills, including a proposal to allow online sports wagering within the state of Wyoming. He also allowed one bill, Senate File 50-COVID-19 business relief programs agriculture, to become law without his signature.

Among the other action Gordon took Tuesday, he signed:

  • HB 229 – Livestock identification choice act.
  • HB 207 – Coal fired generation facility closures-litigation funding.
  • HB 17 – Range management at military training areas.
  • HB 49 – Agency fee revisions.
  • HB 116 – Concealed carry-residency requirement-2.
  • HB 188 – Irrigation and water conservancy district loans.
  • HB 75 – Voter identification.
  • HJ 9 – Local government investment in equities.
  • HJ 11 – State sovereignty impacted by federal actions.
  • HB 150 – State budgeting and expenditure authority.
  • HB 7 – Air ambulance membership organizations-regulation.
  • HB 156 – Alcoholic beverage permits.
  • HB 190 – Vehicle titles for nonresident owners.
  • SF 83 – Gillette community college district.
  • SF 102 – Unclaimed cooperative utility deposits and payments.
  • SF 136 – Public service commission considerations.
  • SF 96 – Homicide amendments.
  • SF 78 – Real estate appraisers-continuing education.
  • SF 126 – Real estate subdivisions-easement requirements.
  • SF 139 – Community based in-home services program.
  • SF 111 – School of energy resources budget submittal.
  • SF 66 – Slayer rule-amendments.
  • SF 19 – Public health emergencies-immunity amendments.
  • SF 2 – School facilities-project prioritization.
  • SJ 3 – Federal suspension and orders on oil and gas production.
  • SF 25 – Animal impound proceedings – bond and disposition.
  • SF 58 – Wyoming investment in nursing funding.
  • SF 34 – Born alive infant-means of care.
  • SF 28 – Motor vehicles-security interest perfection.
  • SF 15 – Temporary licensing and permitting authority-2.
  • SF 112 – Insurance discount for accident prevention training.
  • SF 76 – Broadband development program-amendments.

Gordon vetoed the following bill on Tuesday:

  • SF 114 – State land leases.

The governor exercised his line-item veto authority on the following bill:

  • HB 121 – State funded capital construction.

Letters explaining the governor’s veto and line-item veto can be found on the governor’s office website at governor.wyo.gov.

Among the bills that gained final passage Monday were:

  • HB 115 – Big or trophy game animal-minimum hunting age.
  • HB 144 – Electric vehicle fee updates.
  • HB 133 – Online sports wagering.
  • HB 112 – Pioneer trapper license.
  • HB 101 – Elk feedground closings-requirements.
  • HB 85 – Unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.
  • HB 68 – Wyoming Statutory Foundation Act-amendments.
  • HB 10 – COVID-19 large business relief program.
  • HB 38 – Community behavioral health-priority populations.
  • HB 73 – Birth certificates-gestational agreements.
  • HB 95 – Game road kill.
  • HB 102 – Wyoming Preference Act of 1971-amendments.
  • HB 41 – Intrastate crowdfunding exemption-amendments.
  • HB 43 – Digital assets-amendments.
  • HB 179 – Optional municipal tax-election.
  • HB 195 – Wyoming medical review panel-repeal.
  • HB 197 – Connect Wyoming program-federal funding.
  • HB 198 – University water system.
  • SF 117 – Speech and hearing specialist licensing amendments
  • SF 148 – Requirements relating to depositors-amendments.
  • SF 47 – Clinical laboratory regulation.
  • SF 44 – Solid waste cease and transfer program funding.
  • SF 33 – Physician assistants amendments.
  • SF 13 – Abandoned vehicles-towing service liens and titles.
  • SF 155 – Limiting firearm seizure and regulation during emergencies.
  • SF 120 – Investment of state non-permanent funds.
  • SF 115 – Education-pupil teacher contact time.
  • SF 109 – Board of dental examiners-amendments.
  • SF 56 – Wyoming gaming commission-modifications and corrections.
  • SF 52 – Insurance-mental health and substance use parity.
  • SF 89 – Public utility safety lights.

