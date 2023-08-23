Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — Gov. Mark Gordon, State Library Division Director Patricia Bach and State Librarian Jamie Markus sent a letter to the American Library Association on Aug. 14 expressing worry that the organization “has become politicized” and calling on the group to open discussions with Wyoming to address the concern.

