CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon will maintain a December tradition of Wyoming’s chief executive when he joins AARP Wyoming for a virtual town hall at 11 a.m. Dec. 15.
“Over the years, it has become tradition for the governor to join us for a TeleTown Hall leading into the new year and the legislative season,” AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway said in a news release. “We are very thankful that Gov. Gordon has committed to joining us again this year and offering his perspective on both.”
Gordon is Wyoming’s 33rd governor, a Johnson County native and the former State Treasurer. On Dec. 15, Gordon will talk to AARP Wyoming members about a trying year in Wyoming that has seen budget problems compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, Gordon has been a familiar voice for AARP Wyoming, having taken part in two teletown halls already this year to keep Wyoming citizens informed on issues in the pandemic era.
On Dec. 15, AARP Wyoming will begin calling out to thousands of AARP Wyoming members before the event. Anyone who does not receive a call from AARP Wyoming may listen to the call toll-free by calling 1-877-229-8523 and entering the PIN of 36277.