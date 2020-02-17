From left, Gov. Mark Gordon answers questions as he sits with Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper; Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, R-Casper; and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, after announcing potential plans to buy land across Wyoming as an investment by the state Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Capitol. The land, originally part of the Union Pacific Railroad grant, has traded hands multiple times, and the current owner has plans to divest the property, an opportunity the state is considering. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle