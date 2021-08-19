CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon affirmed his support for policies and services focused on aging Wyoming residents after attending the first Age Well Conference in Cheyenne on Thursday.
The conference was hosted by the Laramie County Senior Center, and more than 12 presentations were given by state officials, health-care providers and local law enforcement.
Center Director Erin LeBlanc said the goal was to dedicate a space for open dialogue concerning issues like long-term care facilities, health-care providers, elder abuse and easier accessibility to state services.
Gordon, and other keynote speakers, like Lisa Osvold, senior administrator for the Department of Health’s Aging Division, said it was time to provide a better future for aging residents.
“We want to make sure that Wyoming citizens have the tools to make sure that people have the best life possible,” said Gordon.
The wellbeing of those citizens is a prevalent issue for state officials, because more than 30% of Wyoming’s population is made up of residents older than 55, according to the latest demographic reports.
In response, Gordon recently put together a health task force led by Health and Human Services Policy Advisor Jen Davis. Davis and other state officials are in the process of creating a 2021-25 State Plan on Aging after surveying residents on their needs.
The goal is to build better community services that leave residents feeling empowered and comfortable in their age.
“The people in this room have really led that endeavor, to understand the best ways that we can provide that continuum,” the governor said.
Gordon and Osvold made it clear that state officials can’t solve these problems alone, urging communities to come together and support aging residents.
While support is important, LeBlanc said one of the largest issues faced by residents is the inability to find and locate the resources necessary. She said having an updated senior center or a one-stop call for information would benefit them the most.
Osvold agreed, citing the Aging Disability Resource Center in other states as a leading example for helping to communicate with, educate and connect senior citizens with resources.
The ADRC was dissolved in Wyoming in 2015, but Osvold hopes that even through state budget cuts, there is a possibility to resume the program.
She assured attendees that they were going to make an effort to confirm strong collaborations with state officials and health-care partners in order to ensure resources, and where to find them.
Paul Benson and his wife, Rose, both attended the event, hoping to find out more about just that.
“We want to know what we need,” Paul Benson said.