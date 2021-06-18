CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon, in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Education, have announced the 2020 Wyoming Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award recipients.
This award, passed by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, honors classified school employees who provide exemplary service. First Lady Jennie Gordon presented the award to the two winners, Dawndrea Daly, Food Service Manager with Platte County School District #2; and Gen Sheets, Food Service Director with Park County School District #6.
“It’s wonderful to provide long-overdue recognition to these individuals who serve our education community, helping ensure our teachers can educate and students can learn in a safe, supportive environment,” Gordon said.
Daly was praised by PCSD #2 Superintendent Mike Beard for her enthusiastic support for all students and her community involvement.
Sheets’ Superintendent, Peg Monteith, called Sheets “a real leader with a wealth of knowledge.”