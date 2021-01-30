CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Christopher Petrie as a commissioner on the Wyoming Public Service Commission.
He replaces Kara Fornstrom, who resigned earlier this month after accepting a position outside the state.
The PSC is responsible for ensuring that monopoly utilities in Wyoming, including electricity, natural gas and telephone provide safe and reliable service to customers at just and reasonable rates.
In addition, the PSC also regulates some commercial water utilities and intrastate pipelines.
Petrie has served as secretary and chief legal counsel of the PSC since 2007. In that position, he provided legal advice to commissioners and presided as hearing officer and case manager over significant contested case proceedings.
He previously served as staff attorney for the PSC, senior counsel for the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate and in the Consumer Protection Division of the Wyoming Attorney General’s office.