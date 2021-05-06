CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has directed the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Wyoming Office of Tourism to partner to temporarily reopen and operate nine previously closed rest areas for at least the duration of the 2021 tourist season.
WYDOT and WOT, along with the Governor's office, will work together to secure a temporary federal funding source to allow the nine rest areas throughout the state to reopen.
Officials closed the rest areas in June 2020 as a cost-savings measure due to budgetary shortfalls.
The nine rest areas include:
- Lusk on U.S. Highway 18
- Guernsey on U.S. Highway 26
- Greybull on U.S. Highway 16
- Moorcroft on Interstate 90
- Star Valley on U.S. Highway 89
- Sundance on Interstate 25
- Upton on U.S. Highway 16
- Orin Junction on I-25
- Chugwater on I-25
“Each of these nine rest areas are a valuable tourism tool,” said Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism, in a news release. “Certainly, a clean facility is important to the visitor experience, but it is also a powerful marketing platform to distribute travel guides and other trip-planning resources. As travelers are stretching their legs, they are also gathering information on local events, attractions, restaurants, campgrounds and lodging, which all can lead to extended stays and increase visitor spending.”
The rest areas should reopen ahead of Memorial Day weekend.