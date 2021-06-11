CHEYENNE – Craft beer brewers across Wyoming are happy that Gov. Mark Gordon’s June 3 proclamation, declaring June 13-20 Wyoming Craft Beer Week, acknowledges that “Craft breweries play an integral role in their communities and in Wyoming culture by bringing people together, proudly serving Wyoming-made product and giving back to local non-profits.”
Gordon therefore “encourage(d) all residents and visitors to engage in the recognition and celebration of this proclamation by supporting Wyoming craft breweries throughout the State during this week.”
Wyoming is home to more than 40 breweries and ranks as the 4th highest in the nation for breweries per capita.
“There may not be many of us, but I think it’s pretty clear that Wyomingites take their beer very seriously” Executive Director of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild Michelle Forster said. The Guild is the trade association representing brewers’ interests in Wyoming.
Breweries across Wyoming will be celebrating the week by offering special promotions, releasing new beers and hosting community events. Many breweries will be releasing a beer called ‘Wheat Your Heart Out,’ brewed in collaboration among Guild members and featuring malted wheat and barley grown in the Big Horn Basin. In addition, limited-edition glassware, designed in a collaboration between the Craft Brewers Guild and the state Weed and Pest Council, will also be released. Both can be found in brewery taprooms starting June 15.
For more information on WY Craft Beer Week events, visit a local brewery or www.wyocraftbrewersguild.com/wy-craft-beer-week and follow @wyocraftbrewersguild on FB and Instagram.