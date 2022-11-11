20190108_Governor Inauguration Mark Gordon_jb_07.JPG

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon smiles with his wife, first lady Jennie Gordon, during a prayer service Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Cheyenne. Mark Gordon was sworn in Monday as Wyoming's 33rd governor. Jacob Byk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

 Jacob Byk

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon and first lady Jennie Gordon have announced that Annemarie and Dave Picard will co-chair the Wyoming Inauguration Committee for 2023.

“Jennie and I appreciate Dave and Annmarie’s willingness to once again step up to organize the Inaugural activities,” Gordon said in a statement. “Jennie and I are so grateful for the support of Wyoming’s people, both at the polls and during the past four years. We look forward to thanking our friends, family and supporters as we continue our work and move Wyoming forward.”


