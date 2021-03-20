CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday that the last Wyoming National Guard members serving in Washington, D.C., as part of the Capitol Response mission have returned home.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, approximately 30 members of the Wyoming Army National Guard volunteered to continue efforts in the nation’s capital following the approved requests from the federal government to provide security, communications and logistical support.
“I applaud the commitment of these soldiers and airmen, and I deeply appreciate their willingness to serve our country,” Gordon said in the release.
The Guardsmen had been providing security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support to the U.S. Park Police, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington.
“Our Guardsmen are always prepared for any mission, and bring the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to support our state and nation when called,” Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general for Wyoming, said in the release. “I am consistently impressed with their dedication and determination, and how they represent us and their communities.”
Approximately 7,000 National Guardsmen from around the nation volunteered to continue the support in D.C. following the 2021 Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20.