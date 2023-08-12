Darin Westby

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Darin Westby as director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Westby has served as interim director of the agency since March. He was one of three finalist candidates for the position that the Wyoming Transportation Commission submitted to the governor.

