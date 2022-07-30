CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Saturday morning that he has appointed Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to be a district court judge for the Eighth Judicial District, serving Goshen County.

Buchanan plans to remain in office for now to fulfill his duties and ensure a smooth transition before taking the bench, according to a news release from the governor's office. No timeline for him to assume the judgeship has been determined at this point, according to the governor's spokesman, Michael Pearlman.

Brian Martin is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's managing editor. He can be reached by email at bmartin@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @briankmartin.

