CHEYENNE – In July 2022, Wyoming and the rest of the nation transitioned to a simplified 988 number for suicide lifeline services. That same month, the state began offering full-time, Wyoming-based coverage 24 hours a day, every day.

One year later, Gov. Mark Gordon says that the 988 service and Wyoming-based crisis counselors are making a difference in reaching more individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

