CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon issued a letter Friday afternoon to the Wyoming secretary of state, stating Gordon has certified the trigger abortion prohibition bill.
The governor's action will take effect in five days, meaning that, in most cases, abortions will be prohibited in the state.
In a one-paragraph letter to Ed Buchanan, the current and outgoing secretary of state, Gordon wrote that he was certifying the results of the attorney general's review "stating that enforcement of" the Wyoming statute "is authorized under the recent decision of the United States Supreme Court."
This was in response to a report sent Thursday to his office and to the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee by state Attorney General Bridget Hill. She reviewed the final Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade at the end of June, and she determined the enforcement of Enrolled Act 57 would be fully authorized under the decision.
"I have certified House Bill 92 following the Attorney General's analysis," Gordon said in a separate statement Friday. "I believe that the decision to regulate abortion is properly left to the states."
He also said that as a pro-life governor, his focus will continue to be on ensuring the state is doing all it can to support Wyoming mothers, children and families.
