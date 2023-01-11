CHEYENNE – In his fifth State of the State address, Gov. Mark Gordon said Wednesday that he believes Wyoming is poised to be a leader on many fronts.

He addressed the 67th Wyoming Legislature on the second day of its planned 37-day general session, and said it was his honor and obligation to report that the state was strong and its future was bright. He hoped in the weeks to come that legislators would make Wyoming even stronger for its current residents and generations to come.

