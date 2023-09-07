CHEYENNE – The Sage Grouse Implementation Team has modified the draft sage-grouse core area map after considering public comment. The updated map, Draft 3, is now available for public review and comment. The deadline to submit public comment is 5 p.m. Sept. 19.

The Bureau of Land Management is in the process of reviewing and modifying its 2015 sage-grouse management plans, as ordered by a federal district court. For the past several months, SGIT has been updating the state of Wyoming’s sage-grouse core map and will present the map as part of the proposed Wyoming alternative for the BLM to consider in its modified sage-grouse management plan.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus